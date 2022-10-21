 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Your forecast for the Orionids meteor shower and weekend ahead

The Orionids meteor shower, the leftover dust and debris from Halley's Comet will be great to step outside and see in the clear Friday night sky, Meteorologist Joe Martucci said. A clear Friday night turns into a sunny Saturday. However, a weak coastal storm arrives for Sunday into early next week.

