WATCH NOW: Your complete guide to your Memorial Day weekend weather

Memorial Day weekend started off with some severe gusts and wind damage in parts of South Jersey. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that the rest of the weekend will turn calmer, and brighter. Tune in for your full holiday weekend weather, including a look at the outdoor dining forecast for Saturday.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
