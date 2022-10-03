WATCH NOW: Worst of the tidal flooding comes Monday as rain, wind continue

If you're along the shore, move your cars to higher ground. For everyone, make sure not to drive through the flood waters, whether it's salt water from the coastal flooding or freshwater from the rainfall flooding.

The remnants of Ian, which began with rain showers late Friday, will carry itself over into Monday, finally exiting on Wednesday. In short, we're just a little over half way through this.

In a way, the storm will peak on Monday. The most significant high tide in months will hit the area, with winds still strong and rain still falling. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.