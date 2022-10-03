WATCH NOW: Worst of the tidal flooding comes Monday as rain, wind continue

If you're along the shore, move your cars to higher ground. For everyone, make sure not to drive through the flood waters, whether it's salt water from the coastal flooding or freshwater from the rainfall flooding.
The remnants of Ian, which began with rain showers late Friday, will carry itself over into Monday, finally exiting on Wednesday. In short, we're just a little over half way through this.
In a way, the storm will peak on Monday. The most significant high tide in months will hit the area, with winds still strong and rain still falling. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017.
I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Tuesday through Thursday will all feature sunshine and dry weather as temperatures slowly slide down the thermometer to wind down September. Coastal flooding then threatens as early as Friday and into early next week and Hurricane Ian's remnants near us.