WATCH NOW: Will rain slow down the Atlantic City Marathon, Half Marathon Sunday?

The full marathon, which started in 1958 and is the third oldest in the country, will begin 8 a.m. Sunday. Both the 26.2-mile race and the half marathon will start and finish on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, right outside of Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says a coastal storm will hit Sunday but times out exactly when the rain and winds will come.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
