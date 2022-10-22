The full marathon, which started in 1958 and is the third oldest in the country, will begin 8 a.m. Sunday. Both the 26.2-mile race and the half marathon will start and finish on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, right outside of Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says a coastal storm will hit Sunday but times out exactly when the rain and winds will come.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.