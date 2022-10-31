 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Will it rain enough to cancel Phillies World Series game Monday?

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says there's a decent chance the Phillies won't play ball against the Astros Monday evening at Citizen Bank Park. Major League Baseball ideally wants a three hour dry window to complete the game. They do not want to start the game and pause it due to rain before completion, finishing the remainder of it the next day. That's what happened to the Phillies in 2008. Joe has the hour by hour forecast.

