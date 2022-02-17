WATCH NOW: Why 60+ mph winds may, or may not, strike Friday morning

Winds only a few thousand feet high will be 70 to 90 mph. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says you can't rule out that mixing down to the ground, but he explains what should be able to stop it Friday morning as a cold front blows through.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
