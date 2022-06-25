 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: What's new with the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

2022 Hurricane Season
Joe Martucci

Like every year since 2015, a more active than usual hurricane season has been forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Basin, according to Colorado State University.

This season, in an effort to help ensure property owners have what they need to be ready, the National Hurricane Center announced it has improved forecasting and access to information such as storm surge, hurricane and marine forecasts, as well as geographic information detail.

