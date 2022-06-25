WATCH NOW: What's new with the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

Like every year since 2015, a more active than usual hurricane season has been forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Basin, according to Colorado State University.
This season, in an effort to help ensure property owners have what they need to be ready, the National Hurricane Center announced it has improved forecasting and access to information such as storm surge, hurricane and marine forecasts, as well as geographic information detail.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.