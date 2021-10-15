 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: What will the weather be like for the A.C. Marathon and race weekend?
WATCH NOW: What will the weather be like for the A.C. Marathon and race weekend?

042321_nws_acmarathon

On April 24 2021, on the Atlantic City boardwalk in front of the Resorts casino, the annual Atlantic City Marathon Race Series was held with the event being split between Saturday and Sunday races.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

The AmeriHealth New Jersey Atlantic City Marathon & Half Marathon presented by the U.S. Army will take place 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, in Atlantic City. There will also be 10K and 5K races 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. All races will begin and end on the Boardwalk at Bally’s Atlantic City.

Established in 1958, the Atlantic City Marathon is the third-oldest-continuing marathon in the United States. The marathon course is noted for being fast and flat, including 8 miles of oceanfront Boardwalk running.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
