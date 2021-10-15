WATCH NOW: What will the weather be like for the A.C. Marathon and race weekend?

Support Local Journalism
The AmeriHealth New Jersey Atlantic City Marathon & Half Marathon presented by the U.S. Army will take place 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, in Atlantic City. There will also be 10K and 5K races 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. All races will begin and end on the Boardwalk at Bally’s Atlantic City.
Established in 1958, the Atlantic City Marathon is the third-oldest-continuing marathon in the United States. The marathon course is noted for being fast and flat, including 8 miles of oceanfront Boardwalk running.
