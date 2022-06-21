WATCH NOW: Wetter weather quells wildfire flames, your Tuesday night forecast

The summer solstice didn't feel too summery, with highs in the 70s and lower dew points. However, more humid and wetter conditions arrive for Wednesday and Thursday. Joe explains when it will be wet. Plus, it's #ShowYourStripes day, Joe breaks down how the earth, and South Jersey, has warmed over time.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
