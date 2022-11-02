Meteorologist Joe Martucci shares the latest November outlook from the Climate Prediction Center that says expect more days like Wednesday for the month ahead. Inland highs will be around 70, with shore temperatures well in the 60s. It only gets warmer in the extended forecast, too.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
