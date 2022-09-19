 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Watching for last 90F of 2022, your Monday forecast

  • 0

The last 90 degree day of 2022 may come Monday as a few spots try to reach it. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says summery weather remains right through the start of astronomical fall Thursday, with only two weak chances for rain.

The last 90 degree day of 2022 may come Monday as a few spots try to reach it. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says summery weather remains right through the start of astronomical fall Thursday, with only two weak chances for rain.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather: No rain for the next 6 to 10 days

Weather: No rain for the next 6 to 10 days

Between Wednesday and at least next Tuesday, sunshine will be plentiful and rain will not fall. It's possible that we go until next Friday dry, ten days from now. That would be the longest stretch since last September at Atlantic City International Airport.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News