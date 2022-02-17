WATCH NOW: Watching for damaging winds, your Thursday night forecast

A wind advisory is in effect for gusts 45 mph Friday morning. However, there's the potential for higher, severe gusts, and Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the details on when it could happen as a line of rain pushes through.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.