WATCH NOW: Warming up, but Sunday snow may come; Wednesday night forecast
WATCH NOW: Warming up, but Sunday snow may come; Wednesday night forecast

The region is about to warm up into the 50s, bringing the mildest, dry day in weeks. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says an arctic front will pass Saturday night and a snowstorm may await for the end of the big weekend. Joe has the latest.

Local Weather

