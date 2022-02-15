 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Warming on up, your Tuesday forecast

After a frigid morning, temperatures will climb above freezing Tuesday. A southerly wind will then blow for the rest of the week, getting temperatures to near 60 Thursday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci takes you on the warming journey and also hints at severe weather that will be possible.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
