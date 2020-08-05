Kim Nesi Tornado Damage

Kim Nesi, of the Marmora section of Upper Township, goes through the damage to her property from Tuesday's tornado. The tornado started in Strathmere and reached through Upper Township at 60 mph, passing through her Quail Drive home. 

 JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

Tropical Storm Isaias spawned two tornadoes in South Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci was in Marmora, speaking to two local residents who were in the direct path of the storm.

Watch Now: Related Video

Diagnosing a heat-related illness

Load comments