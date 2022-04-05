 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Up to 3 inches of rain by end of week, your Tuesday night forecast

With drought south of the White Horse Pike, one to three inches of rain by Friday will try to end that, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. Without much rainfall flooding, it'll be a well-behaved stretch of wet weather, too. Joe has the timing and full forecast.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Local Weather

Weather: Winds stay strong Friday, weekend mostly dry

Weather: Winds stay strong Friday, weekend mostly dry

April won't be fooling anybody. April showers will bring May flowers that will come true Friday with a shower or two. However, the gusty winds may be the bigger story. The weekend will then be mostly dry, with just a few Sunday showers.

Weather: Over an inch of much needed rain coming this week

Weather: Over an inch of much needed rain coming this week

A mini-coastal storm will bring rain and wind. However, it will be well behaved compared to the storms that can batter our shorelines, with no coastal flooding or damaging gusts expected. More rain will fall Thursday with unsettled weekend weather.

