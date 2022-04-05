WATCH NOW: Up to 3 inches of rain by end of week, your Tuesday night forecast

With drought south of the White Horse Pike, one to three inches of rain by Friday will try to end that, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. Without much rainfall flooding, it'll be a well-behaved stretch of wet weather, too. Joe has the timing and full forecast.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
