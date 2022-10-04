 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Up to 3 feet of storm surge Tuesday with more wind and rain

Like the Energizer Bunny, this storm keeps going and going and going and going. Tuesday is day five in which some combination of coastal flooding, rain, wind or beach erosion has occurred. And Monday's conditions will continue into Tuesday. Significant tidal flooding is expected during the afternoon high tide Tuesday, mainly between 2 and 5 p.m. If you flooded Monday, you'll flood Tuesday. Property damage is possible in the most vulnerable areas. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

Like the Energizer Bunny, this storm keeps going and going and going and going.

Tuesday is day five in which some combination of coastal flooding, rain, wind or beach erosion has occurred. 

And Monday's conditions will continue into Tuesday. Significant tidal flooding is expected during the afternoon high tide Tuesday, mainly between 2 and 5 p.m. If you flooded Monday, you'll flood Tuesday. Property damage is possible in the most vulnerable areas. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more. 

