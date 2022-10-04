WATCH NOW: Up to 3 feet of storm surge Tuesday with more wind and rain

Like the Energizer Bunny, this storm keeps going and going and going and going.
Tuesday is day five in which some combination of coastal flooding, rain, wind or beach erosion has occurred.
And Monday's conditions will continue into Tuesday. Significant tidal flooding is expected during the afternoon high tide Tuesday, mainly between 2 and 5 p.m. If you flooded Monday, you'll flood Tuesday. Property damage is possible in the most vulnerable areas. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.