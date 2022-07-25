WATCH NOW: Tuesday's boat and beach forecast, from Margate

Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday, a change from the past eight days of hotter weather. Wave heights will be two to three feet with a ten second wave period at times from a southeast swell. Water temperatures will recover into the 60s. Winds will be from the northwest to start, flipping onshore midday as a sea breeze kicks in.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more from Margate, where he was filming another episode of THE SEASON on the Margate cornhole tournament.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
