WATCH NOW: Tuesday update on Major Hurricane Ian and what it could mean for New Jersey

Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall between Fort Myers and the Big Bend of Florida as a major, category 3 or 4 hurricane. Hurricane force winds, over a foot of rain and up to 10 feet of storm surge are likely where it strikes. Meteorologist Joe Martucci then says coastal flooding and heavy rain threaten from the storm here in New Jersey after it passes through Florida. He explains when and how much is possible.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall between Fort Myers and the Big Bend of Florida as a major, category 3 or 4 hurricane Wednesday or Thursday. Hurricane force winds, over a foot of rain and up to 10 feet of storm surge are likely where it strikes.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci then says coastal flooding and heavy rain threaten from the storm here in New Jersey after it passes through Florida.

High pressure to the north and Ian to the south will drive onshore winds from Saturday until about Tuesday. During this time, there can be tidal flooding. 

He explains when and how much is possible.

