top story

WATCH NOW: Tornado, severe weather not ruled out late Monday

The transition from soupy and summery to warm and dry will come Monday night as a line of potentially strong storms will come through with a cold front.

The risk for severe weather will be between 6 p.m. and midnight as an hour or two of thunderstorms pass.

While the risk for severe weather is on the lower end, all types of hazardous weather are possible. Flooding rain from torrential downpours, large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado are not ruled out.

If you're caught in a tornado warning, get into a permanent structure. Stay away from windows in the center of the building. A basement is the safest place to go to if it is available. 

