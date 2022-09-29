WATCH NOW: Thursday evening update on Ian's and it's impacts on New Jersey

Hurricane Ian will strike the South Carolina coast on Friday. That's when the wind will pick up in New Jersey. Then, days of tidal flooding and rain will come, lasting until at least Tuesday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says while this will be a multi-impact storm, no major problems are expected.
