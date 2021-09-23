 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: This week's high school football forecast, from Cedar Creek HS
WATCH NOW: This week's high school football forecast, from Cedar Creek HS

This week's high school football forecast from Cedar Creek High School

Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Sports Reporter Mike McGarry have the high school football forecast for eight of South Jersey's biggest games. The two were on location at Cedar Creek High School for laughs and the outlook. Check out drone footage of the football field and practice, too. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
