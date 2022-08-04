WATCH NOW: Third heat wave of 2022 official, your Thursday night forecast

Atlantic City International Airport reached the 90s for a third day in a row, making it the third heat wave of 2022. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the 90s will continue into Friday and even more humid air comes in for the weekend. That muggy air will bring a rain flooding threat for Friday. Tune in as Joe talks more about it.
