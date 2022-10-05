 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: The sky's finally clearing out Wednesday night, sun to come

A few of peeks came Wednesday but this six day long nor'easter is finally clearing Wednesday night. That will bring full sunshine for Thursday with warm weather, too. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says to expand more bright conditions in the extended forecast.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
