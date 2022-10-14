 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: The rain's gone and dry weather's ahead for this weekend

Thursday was just a blip on the proverbial radar. Sunshine and seasonable-to-above average temperatures will greet us for the weekend. However, a cooler, wetter pattern will arrive next week. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the full forecast, including a look at the latest drought status.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
