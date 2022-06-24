WATCH NOW: The forecast for the AC Seafood and Music Festival

Call it the catch of the weekend, not catch of the day. The Atlantic City Seafood and Music Festival will bring plentiful sunshine, a near zero risk of rain and comfortable humidity levels over the weekend.
The festival, which runs form 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Bader Field in Atlantic City will be treated with great conditions to set sail on the freshest catches, coldest beverages and live music.
