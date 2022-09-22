 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: The autumn equinox brings some rain, wind, big cooldown

The autumn equinox will arrive Thursday night, and we’ll use every last minute of summer before then. Highs around 80, thunderstorms and showers will be around at times. However, a big blast of fall air is still on track for Friday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
