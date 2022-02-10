WATCH NOW: Taste of spring turns into snow Sunday, your Thursday night forecast

One spot in South Jersey hit 60 degrees Thursday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says this stretch of early spring will continue until Saturday. Then, snow is in the forecast. Joe has the latest on the two scenarios at play and what to know now.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.