WATCH NOW: Sun and storms for the weekend, your Friday night forecast

Sun with a few storms will be around for the weekend. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that the coast will be the driest if you're planning on enjoying being by the sea. Joe has the weekend outlook and a look at the fourth heat wave of 2022, which became official at Atlantic City International Airport Friday with a third day with highs in the 90s. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
