WATCH NOW: Strong storms and high heat, your Monday night forecast

A severe thunderstorm watch is in parts of the area. Flooding rain, damaging winds and even a tornado are not ruled out. While most stay severe weather free, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says, all will see hot and humid weather for the rest of the week. A heat index in the triple digital is likely at times.

Local Weather

Weather: Weekend rain? Yes. An NJ washout? Not at all.

While there will be showers and storms to contend with over the weekend, no day will be a washouts. Onshore winds will keep the region cooler through Saturday, with spotty minor stage tidal flooding likely during the p.m. high tides. 

