WATCH NOW: Storms are gone with record heat to come, your Friday night forecast

Large hail, the size of ping pong and tennis balls, fell near the New Jersey Turnpike. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the unusual storms just outside our coverage area then dives into the record breaking heat. Joe says it could very well be the hottest weekend of the year inland.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
