WATCH NOW: Staying wet for some, your Wednesday night forecast

South Jersey in caught in between plain rain to the east and strong thunderstorms to the west. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what that means for our forecast. Wednesday night into Thursday. Plus, he has the forecast for the Atlantic City Seafood Festival as well as the Somers Point Garden Tour.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.