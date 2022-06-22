 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Staying wet for some, your Wednesday night forecast

  • 0

South Jersey in caught in between plain rain to the east and strong thunderstorms to the west. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what that means for our forecast. Wednesday night into Thursday. Plus, he has the forecast for the Atlantic City Seafood Festival as well as the Somers Point Garden Tour.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News