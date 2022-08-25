 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Staying warm on land and sea, your Thursday night forecast

Thursday set the all time record for the warmest water temperature on record in Atlantic City, going back to 1911. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the record setting day, the potential for more inland 90s and storms threats into the weekend.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
