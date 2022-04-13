 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Staying warm but turning stormy, your Wednesday night forecast

Spring fever continued in South Jersey on Wednesday and there will be another day of 60s, 70s and even a few 80s on Thursday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says there will be a risk of severe weather with this, though. Joe has the timing and full details on the Easter weekend. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Local Weather

