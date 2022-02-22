 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Spring fever Wednesday but sleet and ice follow, Tuesday night forecast

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the two-fer Tuesday falls short for this forecast. He says three storm system may work in between now and the time next week begins. Joe has the latest on a big spring warmup Wednesday and wintry weather to follow Thursday, including how much to expect.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
