WATCH NOW: Some weekend showers and storms, your Friday night forecast

It's a dry Friday night, but showers Saturday and storms Sunday will make it an unsettled weekend. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says carry the rain gear if you're going to the Shoprite LPGA Tour at Seaview in Galloway or the shore. Joe points out when it'll be driest and when strong storms threaten. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Local Weather

