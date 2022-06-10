WATCH NOW: Some weekend showers and storms, your Friday night forecast

It's a dry Friday night, but showers Saturday and storms Sunday will make it an unsettled weekend. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says carry the rain gear if you're going to the Shoprite LPGA Tour at Seaview in Galloway or the shore. Joe points out when it'll be driest and when strong storms threaten.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
