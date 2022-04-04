 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Six days of rain showers to come, Monday night forecast

  • 0

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says April showers will be in full force for the rest of the week and beyond. He'll tell you when the driest days and times will be. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather: Winds stay strong Friday, weekend mostly dry

Weather: Winds stay strong Friday, weekend mostly dry

April won't be fooling anybody. April showers will bring May flowers that will come true Friday with a shower or two. However, the gusty winds may be the bigger story. The weekend will then be mostly dry, with just a few Sunday showers.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News