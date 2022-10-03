 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Significant tidal flooding likely Monday, here's what to expect

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A coastal flood warning is in effect for property threatening coastal flooding through the end of the Tuesday afternoon high tide for Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains more.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for property threatening coastal flooding through the end of the Tuesday afternoon high tide for Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains more.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News