WATCH NOW: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect, Monday evening forecast

Charge up your devices, have a way to receive weather alerts, cut down hanging tree limbs and take in loose objects.

The potential for severe weather, mainly in the form of damaging winds, will threaten into the night as storms move in from West Virginia and Maryland. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of South Jersey through 10 p.m., issued by the Storm Prediction Center's government agency in Norman, Oklahoma. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the latest.