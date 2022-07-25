WATCH NOW: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect, Monday evening forecast

Charge up your devices, have a way to receive weather alerts, cut down hanging tree limbs and take in loose objects.
The potential for severe weather, mainly in the form of damaging winds, will threaten into the night as storms move in from West Virginia and Maryland. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of South Jersey through 10 p.m., issued by the Storm Prediction Center's government agency in Norman, Oklahoma. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the latest.
What time will storms arrive and will everyone see severe weather?
Using the latest radar and forecast guidance, the threat windows for severe weather will be 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
That will generally be in a west to east motion. Therefore, Bridgeton's threat starts right at 4:30 p.m., while Atlantic City and the shore's won't be until near 6:30 p.m.
Still, there will be showers until the night and 100% dry weather isn't expected across the region until 2 a.m.
Not everyone will see severe weather. This will be a line of storms where some cells will be severe and others won't. Typical in summertime storm setups, there will be some of us dry, too.
That being said, those north of Route 30 are least likely to experience severe weather. Cumberland and Salem counties are most likely.
What types of severe weather are possible?
Damaging winds is the biggest concern. Winds over 60 mph can take down large tree limbs, small trees and knock out power.
Right up there with winds will be the flooding rain concern. It's soupy outside, with precipitable water values, a measure of moisture in a column of air, high enough to support two inch per hour rainfall rates. The flooding rain will be most likely where multiple thunderstorms pass and in urban areas, which includes the built up shore.
To a lesser extent is hail. Small hail, under an inch in diameter is possible, but usually doesn't cause damage. The large hail that brings property and life danger is not likely.
Tornadoes are not ruled out but a very low risk. That's a bit more favorable in the northeastern corner of the state.
What's the difference between an advisory, watch and warning?
The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather that has the potential to impact life and/or property. Advisories, watches and warnings. all relayed through trusted media outlets, your smartphone, weather.gov or a NOAA weather radio. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what to know, and how to react, when one is issued.
Should I cancel my plans Monday night?
This is a question I get often.
It's a tough call, and I get it. Summertime storms don't hit everywhere like a nor'easter or tropical system does. You could cancel an event and windy up dry. Still, two towns next to you cause wind up in a downpour with damaging winds and storms can move rapidly.
Therefore, base your decision to cancel plans on: the availability to seek indoor shelter quickly, the number of people at your event and where you fit into the timing windows listed above. It's always better to be safe than sorry.
Why is this happening?
To end high heat, you need powerful storms to usher in the change.
Monday is day eight of our heat wave inland, with Atlantic City International Airport reaching the 90s again. It's the longest 90 degree or greater stretch since 2018.
While cold fronts have passed during the heat wave, they've only dried out the atmosphere with lower dew points. None brought an actual cooldown of air temperatures.
This cold front will change that.
Loaded with 70s and 80s air behind it, this will push through, feeding off the clash between sultry and moderate air. Factor in a strong river of wind a few thousand feet high and you have a set up for severe weather.
Following this cold front, we'll go for the 80s everywhere for highs Tuesday. A shower will be possible at any point, as the cold front stalls out a few dozen miles south of Cape May. All in all, expect at least 90% of the daytime hours Tuesday to be dry.
