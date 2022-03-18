 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Severe storms possible on a mild weekend, your Friday night forecast

After the fog broke, the sun warmed the inland up to the 70s. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that we'll stay above average into the weekend. However, the potential for damaging winds and hail will be around. Joe times it out and has the full extended forecast.

