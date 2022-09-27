 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: September perfection through Friday then, Ian, your forecast

  • 0

It'll be a comfortable Tuesday night and we'll stay seasonable as well as a pleasant through Friday, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. Then, all eyes are on the remnants of Ian that looks to bring days of tidal flooding and rain.

It'll be a comfortable Tuesday night and we'll stay seasonable as well as a pleasant through Friday, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. Then, all eyes are on the remnants of Ian that looks to bring days of tidal flooding and rain.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News