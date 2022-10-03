 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City broke the record on Saturday and Sunday. 3.45 inches of rain fell on Sunday, nearly doubling the previous record of 1.74 inches of rain. That was the sixth highest October rainfall in history, but records stretch all the way back to 1874.

Rough seas toss around the docks on the bay in Brigantine Monday afternoon. Two to three feet of storm surge was seen as the remnants of Ian, now a nor'easter, went through.

