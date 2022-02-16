WATCH NOW: Resilient NJ program, locals address climate change mitigation

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has completed its second round of public discussions with residents of coastal Atlantic County on how to best develop additional defenses against coastal flooding.
During the information session, people were presented with three different for protecting against sea level rise and coastal flooding. Participants went to a website and used a slider to determine how important different regional actions are. These scenarios were presented in both English and Spanish.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.