 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Resilient NJ program, locals address climate change mitigation

  • 0

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has completed its second round of public discussions with residents of coastal Atlantic County on how to best develop additional defenses against coastal flooding. 

During the information session, people were presented with three different for protecting against sea level rise and coastal flooding. Participants went to a website and used a slider to determine how important different regional actions are. These scenarios were presented in both English and Spanish. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News