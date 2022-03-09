 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Rain leaves as rest of week calms, your Wednesday night forecast

The rain from the day is mostly gone and from here on out, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says to expect a dry rest of the week. Joe has the full forecast The Press of Atlantic City's brand new, state-of-the-art weather graphics system from WSI, part of IBM. It's a first for weather here at The Press.

Weather: Record warmth may arrive Sunday into Monday

Saturday will be the transition day from the winter chill to spring fever that will emerge Sunday into Monday. 50s will be around for Saturday with 60s for Sunday and 70s for Monday, sitting just shy of record highs in the area.

