WATCH NOW: Rain-free for now but luck runs dry on wet St. Patrick's Day, your Wednesday forecast

Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday but it'll look much different on St. Patrick's Day, where there won't be much luck of the Irish. Rather, expect rain. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains how much and has more on another big warmup ahead.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
