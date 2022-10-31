 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Rain for some Halloween night, long dry spell to come

Rain will work itself into the region Monday night, but most trick-or-treaters will be eating the candy at home but the time it starts to pour. Meteorologist Joe Martucci times out when the rain will end. He says a long dry spell and September like warmup is on the way.

