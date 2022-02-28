WATCH NOW: Quiet and tranquil, your Monday night forecast

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the transition from February to March will be an easy one, with no severe weather on the horizon. Southwesterly winds will warm the region up. Joe explains how high they will go and looks at the brighter days to come.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
