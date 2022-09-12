 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Possible severe weather to definite sunshine, Monday night forecast

  • 0

The risk for severe weather continues into Monday night, with even a tornado not ruled out. However, for most, it will be a heavy rain storm for up to two hours. Meteorologist Joe Martucci then says a large area of high pressure will move in for the rest of the week. Joe shows how the temperatures will be in the forecast.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News