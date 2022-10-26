 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Only one more day of humid, foggy weather Wednesday

Patchy fog and mist will eventually give way to sunshine as high pressure works itself into the region. Sunshine then follows for the remainder of the week, and the weekend. However, shore folks will have to deal with days of tidal flooding starting Saturday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
