Patchy fog and mist will eventually give way to sunshine as high pressure works itself into the region. Sunshine then follows for the remainder of the week, and the weekend. However, shore folks will have to deal with days of tidal flooding starting Saturday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
