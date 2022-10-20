 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: One more cold night before long warm up arrives

A frost advisory is in effect for Cumberland County from midnight to 9 a.m. Friday, with another chilly night for all of South Jersey. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says this will be the end of the cool weather. Upper 60s and 70s return for the weekend. Joe explains how much dry time you'll get.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
