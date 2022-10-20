WATCH NOW: One more cold night before long warm up arrives

A frost advisory is in effect for Cumberland County from midnight to 9 a.m. Friday, with another chilly night for all of South Jersey. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says this will be the end of the cool weather. Upper 60s and 70s return for the weekend. Joe explains how much dry time you'll get.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.